Japan enacts law ensuring access to third-party apps

Japan on Wednesday enacted legislation to ensure tech giants like Google and Apple give access to third-party smartphone apps and payment systems on their platforms or risk major fines.
Similar to the European Union's new Digital Markets Act, the law mandates that they act fairly and make operating systems, browsers and search engines available for all.
Behavior deemed anti-competitive will see operators fined 20 percent of their revenue in Japan for each offending service, rising to 30 percent if they do not stop.
"The EU has already taken early steps and implemented new regulations," a Japan Fair Trade Commission statement said.
"For the digital markets of Japan, the United States and Europe to align their efforts and demand fair competition from digital platform operators, a new legal framework is needed in the Japanese market."
The Diet's upper house approved the law with no amendments on Wednesday.
Ahead of the vote by lawmakers, Shinji Morimoto, chair of the upper house committee on economy and industry, said the bill "prohibits acts that may restrict competition related to specified software".
He did not directly name tech companies such as Google or Apple -- sometimes described as a "duopoly" in the smartphone app world.
In April, government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan would "improve the competitive environment" for software such as app stores to "realize consumer choice, while also ensuring security".
Kyodo News reported that the law is expected to take effect by the end of 2025.
The EU says its Digital Markets Act (DMA) -- legal armoury to bring big tech to heel -- will lead to fairer competition, but Apple has criticized the new law, saying it risks endangering users' privacy and security.
The DMA targets the world's biggest tech companies such as Apple and also other firms including Meta and Microsoft, all of which must adhere to a list of obligations.
The European Commission in March launched its first probe into Apple under the DMA.© 2024 AFP
sakurasuki
Basically Japan just follow EU leads, nothing come up originally from Japan for this one.
dagon
'Restrict competition '?
That is rich coming from the political arm of Japan Inc.
It is just so some government subsidized local corporates can have their buggy, clunky bloatware access these major platforms.
The courts once again swoops in the service of Japan Inc. and not the public.
Geeter Mckluskie
"Basically Japan just follow EU leads"
Originality is overrated. Choosing what works elsewhere before applying it is often the more prudent approach.
Geeter Mckluskie
"The courts once again swoops in the service of Japan Inc. and not the public."
Ultimately, it's the public who will choose which apps to upload to their phones.
Alfie Noakes
Funny. The LDP exists to restrict competition, always has done.
Mike_Oxlong
The UK runs America which in turn runs Japan. Welcome to the New World Order.
gogogo
Mainly targetted at Apple, outside of the pixel phone, Google make the operating system not the phones. You are also free to install any wallet you want on android and use it for payments.
Meiyouwenti
“Funny. The LDP exists to restrict competition, always has done.”
You’re not following what’s happening in Japan very closely. The LDP has scrapped regulations and restrictions that were there to protect workers and small businesses so that large corporations could maximize their profits. Deregulation on hiring temp workers to cut labor costs, for example.
dagon
You do not seem to be following as those are all things affecting labor, whose suffering is all according to plan and accepted under the LDP.
The protections for any significant market share corporate proceed as usual with subsidies, tax breaks and regulations. And the macroeconomic QE guaranteed income for large capital holders.
See: Agriculture, the taxi industry etc.