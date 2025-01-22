Japan enlists tech giants to help tackle online disinformation

The Japanese government launched a project Wednesday to tackle online disinformation in coordination with major tech firms including Google LLC and Japan's NTT Docomo Inc, planning to create a specialized website and producing educational materials.

Titled "Digital Positive Action," the project was created by the communications ministry with the participation of 19 firms and organizations. It aims to stop the spread of false information in a landscape where boosting advertising revenue by gaining more views and engagement is a popular business model.

In addition to outlining disinformation countermeasures by the participating firms on the website, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications will discuss with the public and the private sector how to devise ways for operators to make reliable information more accessible.

"I hope to increase momentum toward a safe and secure information society," parliamentary vice communications minister Hideto Kawasaki said at an event for the project's launch in Tokyo.

"Not only will people develop resistance to disinformation, but they will also become skeptical of the idea that they are allowed to do anything to gain attention," said Keio University graduate school professor Tatsuhiko Yamamoto.

Other firms taking part in the project include X Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and LY Corp, the operator of Japan's popular messaging app Line.

