 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Japan enlists tech giants to help tackle online disinformation

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government launched a project Wednesday to tackle online disinformation in coordination with major tech firms including Google LLC and Japan's NTT Docomo Inc, planning to create a specialized website and producing educational materials.

Titled "Digital Positive Action," the project was created by the communications ministry with the participation of 19 firms and organizations. It aims to stop the spread of false information in a landscape where boosting advertising revenue by gaining more views and engagement is a popular business model.

In addition to outlining disinformation countermeasures by the participating firms on the website, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications will discuss with the public and the private sector how to devise ways for operators to make reliable information more accessible.

"I hope to increase momentum toward a safe and secure information society," parliamentary vice communications minister Hideto Kawasaki said at an event for the project's launch in Tokyo.

"Not only will people develop resistance to disinformation, but they will also become skeptical of the idea that they are allowed to do anything to gain attention," said Keio University graduate school professor Tatsuhiko Yamamoto.

Other firms taking part in the project include X Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and LY Corp, the operator of Japan's popular messaging app Line.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog