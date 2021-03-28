Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Japan eyes setting up site to recycle rare metals

0 Comments
TOKYO

The industry ministry plans to set up a site in Japan to recycle rare metals procured in and out of the country, as demand for such materials is set to grow for use in electric vehicles, ministry sources said Monday.

The plan is also intended to reduce the nation's heavy reliance on foreign countries for its procurement of rare metals. China, for example, accounts for more than 60 percent of Japan's rare earth imports.

The development comes as the global race to procure the materials used in facilities to generate renewable electricity and batteries could further intensify amid moves to decarbonize.

As the technology to recycle rare metals is still in the testing stage in Japan, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry plans to subsidize research costs and implement other support measures to put the technology into practical use, the sources said.

The ministry is also seeking to export recycled metals, they said.

To manufacture 1 million electric vehicles, the ministry estimates about the same amount of rare metals currently in demand in Japan would be required.

Rare metals such as cobalt and lithium are used in car batteries.

Separately, the ministry plans to step up the recycling of copper, which is used in electrical wires, as increased efforts are under way to electrify various aspects of society and cut carbon dioxide emissions, according to the sources.

The ministry hopes to secure the stable supply of copper for use in motors, electrical wires and transformers of offshore wind power generation, they said.

Japan is focusing on development of wind power as it seeks to bring greenhouse gas emissions in the country to net zero by 2050.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo