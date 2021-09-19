Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Japanese firms to jointly develop human rights app for foreign workers

1 Comment
TOKYO

More than 200 Japanese companies and organizations, including Toyota Motor Corp and retail giant Aeon Co, will jointly develop a smartphone app to protect the human rights of foreign workers, an official of the Japan International Cooperation Agency said Monday.

The move, led by JICA, comes amid increased scrutiny by other countries over long working hours and harassment of foreign laborers in Japan. The app will allow technical trainees and other workers to consult with third-party organizations without informing their companies.

SoftBank Group Corp, Seven & i Holdings Co, Ajinomoto Co, and beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd will also join the project, with JICA and an associated human rights organization serving as the secretariat. They are planning to start a trial of the app next year.

Through the app, foreign workers will be able to report their problems at workplaces to the secretariat directly.

In addition to using artificial intelligence to respond to simple consultations automatically, developers are also considering allowing users to report abusive workplaces and host organizations to local governments and other authorities.

"We would also like to provide useful information on living in Japan in multiple languages," the official at JICA said.

The number of foreign workers in Japan hit a record 1.72 million in 2020, almost double that from five years earlier.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The move, led by JICA, comes amid increased scrutiny by other countries over long working hours and harassment of foreign laborers in Japan. The app will allow technical trainees and other workers to consult with third-party organizations without informing their companies.

After which, their complaints will be forwarded to the proper bureaucratic appointees, and promptly ignored.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In addition to using artificial intelligence to respond to simple consultations automatically

a vapid mascot, then, and

developers are also considering allowing users to report abusive workplaces and host organizations to local governments

developers believing that local governments that regularly fail to protect their own abused and murdered women and children will somehow intervene over exploited foreign workers.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog