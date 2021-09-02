Japan launches Digital Agency to boost government technology

Japan was looking to give its government services and record keeping a technological upgrade with Wednesday's launch of a new Digital Agency, hoping to bring a much needed overhaul to antiquated systems that have had their shortfalls highlighted by the pandemic.
Japan currently relies heavily on old fashioned paperwork for its people to apply for government services, while central and local government offices use different systems to store and manage data, lacking compatibility.
The lack of digitalization in government services for the public became a major problem during the pandemic, causing delays and mishandling of applications for financial subsidies and support, as well as slowing medical data transmission needed for virus measures.
Fax-based data sharing at local health centers caused delays in recording and sharing information related to COVID-19 patients. Problems were also reported with the vaccination reservation system and a separate system for giving updates on the rollout. A lack of digitalization also caused delays at many schools early in the pandemic last year as they switched to online classes.
Promotion of digitalization has been one Prime Minister Yosihide Suga’s political priorities since he took office last September as a way to push administrative reforms. Some of the problems raised by the pandemic have since been improved, but the launch of the new agency is aimed at cementing such changes and expanding them elsewhere.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government through the Digital Agency will strive to promote a society where all citizens can enjoy the convenience of digital services without causing “digital divide” and privacy concerns.
The agency, headed by Digital Transformation Minister Takuya Hirai, has about 600 staff, including 200 hired from the private sector, with the remainder transferred from other ministries.
The agency aims to digitalize administrative procedures in 31 areas such as elderly care and childrearing, while standardizing different systems used by municipalities within five years, officials said. The agency will also aim to digitalize COVID-19 vaccine certificates for those who have completed vaccinations by the end of the year.
Citizens will be able to obtain official family registration records needed to obtain passports or other purposes without submitting or mailing a form to government offices. The agency will also promote use of a 12-digit “My Number” assigned to each individual issued as a multi-purpose identification card that can access bank accounts and other public and private services.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
divinda
My city of 30,000 did all the contact and reservations for vaccine by mail. Not online option, no telephone option... and surprisingly not even fax possible. Just the good old Japan Post.
I got sent my application in early July with a dozen date and time options to chose from in the autumn... so I sent it in and finally last week I got a letter in the post.
I'm scheduled for my first shot in early October.
blue
Well, this year the government kind of noticed that a large chunk of the population was, like, "old" and uninterested in high-tech (e.g. smartphones and pads to name only a few). They are now trying to roll out government-funded smartphone-classes or sorts targeting the elderly...
On the other hand, citizens have noticed these last years that both the government and private companies tend to have a more than "cavalier" attitude when it comes to how they handle and (ahem) secure private information.
Anyway, me thinks this is a seriously uphill battle...
Hirai got in hot waters this summer over an undeclared stock purchase which again lead to an undeclared profit on sales of said stocks...the stocks being linked to an IT company.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210717/p2a/00m/0na/005000c
My Number: the project
.whose bidding-process was not transparent
.which had the national pension services leak 5 Mio worth of man-data to...a Chinese outsourced company on mainland China and
.which had the national tax agency leak 750,000 worth of man-data to...a third-party outsourced company in Japan, both in violation of their respective contracts,
.which had to paying "pay" every user 5,000 JPY to increase its card registration-figures (big success on that side)
.which a few years back had both current (Takaichi Sanae) and prior (don't recall his name) Minister of Interior (総務相) admit at a hearing that despite them and their Ministry pushing the population to register for their MN-card, they themselves did not use it (Takaichi testified that she never used MN not even once).
.which cost already 4 trillion JPY
.which after launching 6 years ago has its card-registration currently still stuck at 36% of the population (despite paying 5,000 JPY to do so)
https://www.soumu.go.jp/kojinbango_card/#kouhu
(on a side-note, by checking the above site, one can see that the Ministry needs up to end second week / third week of each current month to update the card-registration figures up to end of prior month which hints at some serious processing-issues (I smell "fax-machines") for a project centered on "digitalization")
(on a second side-note, this side tracks "registration"-numbers of MN-cards, not whether they are "valid". This, as from 2020 onwards one is supposed to renew soft-validity of the card (from 2025, the card itself will need to be renewed (hard-validity) ).
As such, I actually know a few people around me who were early adopters 5 years ago and who do not intend to renew the card as they "never used it once over 5 years" with some also getting the jitters when seeing how many worth of man-data were already lost by the government).
Concerning the agency itself, news is out last week that Ishikura Yoko will be No2 of the agency.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Hitotsubashi-Professor-Yoko-Ishikura-to-lead-Japan-digital-agency
Here, her profile in more details:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/yoko-ishikura-183b204/?originalSubdomain=jp
While Hirai stated that (he) "hoped the no. 2 position would be filled by "someone who understands technology and can take leadership.", when looking at Ishikura-san's linkedin profile, on can see that:
.she worked 7 years as a "consultant" (1985 - 1992)
.she worked 22 years as a professor (on what seems to be marketing?) (1992-2014) before
.becoming a "professional board-member" across several companies, none of which looking even remotely like it was IT-related.
The above leading me to think that at 72 years old, Ishikura is first and foremost very skilled at marketing herself / networking. I'm much less convinced when it comes to anything IT-related...
While Japan would definitely need some kind of supervising / implementing body for everything IT/digital-related, this is just so much of a joke at tax-payers' expense...
GBR48
It's good to have online services, but Japan should maintain support for those who cannot access them. Many people need contact with real people and cannot cope with phone menus. It is also important to have a viable back-up. So when the hackers and ransomware attacks take down your systems, or the electricity goes down after a quake, you can continue to operate.
Government tech systems can be notorious. Monitor contracts and development using your own tech-able staff. Cover all platforms. Don't use bleeding edge features and don't block browsers or OSs just because they are old. Fully test on all platforms, browsers and all size monitors. Use simple, tried and trusted technologies. Reduce screen clutter and choose colour schemes wisely. Be as multilingual as you can. Use native speakers - do not rely on online translators. Make sure that disability access readers can work with your HTML. Belt and braces on the security.
Offer people the chance to limit the data they have to give to the My Number system, and even to remove some their data. Allow them to submit whatever they are comfortable with. Don't run with an intrusive all-or-nothing approach, or you will turn people away from the service. Do not expect to be trusted. Expect to be distrusted and work to build trust.
@divinda
I was phoned by my GP surgery. The UK online vaccine booking service was a little flakey, sometimes suggesting that the closest available site was hundreds of miles away, even when it was not.