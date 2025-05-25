Japan Post introduces online 7-digit codes in lieu of home address

Japan Post Co on Monday introduced seven-digit codes using alphanumeric characters to replace home addresses for services such as online shopping.

Under the new service, a so-called "digital address" will be assigned to individuals, enabling them to use the same code even after they move, with the measure aimed at preventing incorrect addresses being entered.

The current practice of using postal codes and specific addresses will remain in place for sending and receiving mail even after the new service is introduced, Japan Post said.

The new service is for members of Japan Post's free membership program and users who move to a new address only need to change the address registered under their ID.

It is also hoped the service will ease the burden on postal workers, who often struggle to identify addresses when they are incorrectly displayed or difficult to confirm, Japan Post officials said.

© KYODO