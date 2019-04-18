LDP calls for law to tighten regulation on IT giants

Japan's ruling party urged Thursday the government to consider a new law to oblige technology giants such as Amazon.com Inc. and Google LLC to disclose their contract terms with vendors to the authorities to address concerns that the IT firms are exerting undue pressure on sellers.

The set of proposals compiled by the Liberal Democratic Party headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the government to require the tech giants, also including Facebook and Apple, to clarify the rules of transactions and to notify vendors in advance when they intend to make changes.

The LDP panel also requested the Japan Fair Trade Commission take into account not just market share but also the volume of personal data a new company would possess when assessing a merger of site operators. The antitrust watchdog will review its guideline by the end of the year to prevent these tech giants from dominating data possession.

Concerns have been raised that the IT giants are abusing their dominant position against smaller companies using their platforms, and that they are collecting customers' personal data without gaining sufficient consent or disclosing how the information will be used.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission said Wednesday its survey showed that some 50 to 90 percent of vendors using sites run by Amazon.com, Apple, Google, Rakuten and Yahoo Japan said their contracts have been changed without prior negotiations.

The commission also said in a separate survey that of some 2,000 consumers polled, 75.8 percent "have concerns" about the way the IT providers collect and manage personal information and data.

The Japanese government is expected to compile soon new rules to ensure more transparent transactions between platform providers and vendors.

Some cases involving the tech giants, which provide digital infrastructure for the sale of products and services via search engines, social networking sites and e-commerce sites, among other avenues, have led the commission to raid their offices for alleged violation of antitrust laws.

