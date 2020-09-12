Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Friday that it was delaying the maiden flight of its H3 Launch Vehicle rocket, citing a technical problem identified with the new first-stage engine now under development.

JAXA said in a statement it would delay the first test flight from the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, to fiscal 2021, and the second test flight by a year to fiscal 2022.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd is a prime contractor for the rocket.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo