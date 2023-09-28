Japan space startup postpones lunar lander's 3rd mission to 2026

A Japanese space startup said Thursday it will postpone the launch of its third lunar lander by a year to 2026 to make design modifications for safer payload transportation and account for procurement delays.

Tokyo-based ispace Inc.'s APEX 1.0 lander, designed to carry payloads of up to 300 kilograms, has been contracted to deliver approximately 95 kg of cargo to the moon's south pole as part of the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services Program.

The company, whose first attempt to land on the moon in April was unsuccessful, is planning to send a second lander carrying its own rover and customer payloads to the moon in 2024.

In preparation for the third mission, the company will enhance the lander's capabilities to handle sensitive payloads through vibrational isolation and other features.

"APEX represents our goal of aiming for the top in lunar landers," Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of ispace, said at a press conference.

The company aims to gradually increase the payload capacity of its lunar landers to 500 kg in future missions and make flights to the far side and equatorial regions of the moon possible.

