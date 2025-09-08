 Japan Today
tech

Japan, Taiwan highlight semiconductor talent, research collaboration

TAIPEI

Japanese and Taiwanese experts underscored at a forum Monday that cooperation in the semiconductor sector will extend beyond corporate ties to include talent development and joint research.

At the forum in Taipei, Terry Tsao, global chief marketing officer and Taiwan president of industry body SEMI, said Taiwan's strengths in integrated circuit design, wafer fabrication, and chip assembly and testing are complemented by Japan's advantages in semiconductor manufacturing equipment and materials.

In recent years, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has steadily increased its investment in Japan. Its expansion into Kumamoto Prefecture is fostering talent development both within the company and through partnerships with local schools and other institutions, Tsao said.

"While Taiwan's semiconductor industry is entering a golden era, its success would not be possible without cooperation from Japan," he said. "We believe TSMC's success in Japan also represents a success for Japan's semiconductor industry."

Kazuhito Hashimoto, president of the Japan Science and Technology Agency, said joint research projects are already underway between the agency and Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council, which is responsible for the island's technology strategy, and expressed readiness to promote further research exchanges.

