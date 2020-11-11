Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AFP
tech

28 telecom firms challenge $40 billion NTT takeover bid

0 Comments
By Behrouz MEHRI
TOKYO

Japanese telecoms firms appealed Wednesday to the communications ministry over a planned $40-billion takeover of the country's biggest mobile carrier by its government-backed parent, warning it would "prevent fair competition".

NTT announced in September its plan to buy out remaining shares in NTT Docomo, in a potentially record-breaking deal.

NTT currently holds 66 percent of NTT Docomo's shares, and its chief executive argues the move would enhance "competitiveness and growth".

But on Wednesday, 28 Japanese telecom companies including Docomo rivals SoftBank Corp and KDDI sent a joint letter to the communications minister protesting against the move.

Making Docomo a wholly owned company "will create a powerful force that dominates the market", they argued.

"It will prevent fair competition in the telecoms market and user benefit created through competition could be lost."

The joint letter calls on the minister "to set up measures to protect an environment of fair competition and instruct and ensure compliance and implementation".

NTT's takeover bid comes as competition hots up in the sector, with 5G on the horizon and pressure from the government for Japanese firms to cut the price of mobile phone services.

With full control of NTT Docomo, NTT may be able to push down prices quickly, forcing competitors to follow suit.

But the heads of both companies have denied that pressure over pricing was behind the deal.

The tender offer was launched in September and remains open until Nov 16, while the full buyout is expected to be finalised by the end of the fiscal year in March.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo