Japan to support domestic AI development with ¥1 tril funding: source

The Japanese government will provide roughly 1 trillion yen ($6.34 billion) in support over five years to help a planned new company develop home-grown artificial intelligence, a source close to matter said Sunday.

The company will be established by around 10 firms including SoftBank Group Corp, aiming to develop the country's largest base AI model through public-private cooperation, the source said.

The five-year support scheme is set to begin in fiscal 2026, which starts next April, according to the source.

Japan's move to develop its own AI comes as it hopes to compete with China and the United States, leading players in the field of this technology that can directly impact national security.

According to the source, around 100 engineers from SoftBank and artificial intelligence start-up Preferred Networks Inc. will join the new company.

Faced with global competition over the procurement of semiconductors, it is hoped that the new company, with help from the government, can secure necessary supplies, according to the source.

With Japan lagging in the use of AI, the government aims to map out a basic plan, which is expected to be approved by the Cabinet at an early date. In the plan, the government will emphasize the need to develop domestic AI and maintain data centers to strengthen national power and reduce the digital deficit.

The development of "physical AI," which merges the technology with robotics, is also included in the draft as a key strategy for Japan, which lags behind in this field.

© KYODO