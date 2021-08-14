Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Pakutaso
tech

Japanese companies to be banned from locking cell phone SIM cards

4 Comments
By Ingrid Tsai, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Unlocking your cell phone provides an assortment of advantages. From being able to switch phone carriers more easily to staying out of device debt, folks who move overseas are especially familiar with the process.

In Japan, however, while unlocking your smartphone isn’t illegal, the nation’s three big phone companies, Docomo, SoftBank and AU, make it extremely difficult to do. From contract stipulations to essentially forcing customers to purchase a brand new smartphone along with a network plan, getting a cell phone can be a real headache in Japan.

Luckily for all smartphone users, though, Japanese phone companies will soon be banned from locking cell phone SIM cards.

PAK85_SIMkoukan20141.jpg
Photo: Pakutaso

Decided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication on August 10, the new policy is in effect starting from October. Previously, if you wanted to go through the hoops to unlock your phone, your phone would have to technically be paid off whether you bought it from the phone company with a lump sum or finished all your monthly payments, and your contract with a network carrier fulfilled. Now thanks to this new upcoming policy, smartphone users will have more freedom to switch network carriers and reuse their devices, which will certainly save them some money.

Now what if you just happen to purchase a cell phone along with a more restrictive plan from one of Japan’s big three network carriers before October? In that case, your contract will be liable to last until October 2023, though after that time period phone companies are legally obligated to dissolve it for free if requested.

UNI_MONV15002722_TP_.jpg
Photo: Pakutaso

Naturally, this is a blow for Japan’s big network carriers as they can no longer “lock” in customers to their cell phone plans, and certainly folks will be saving money in the long run by not having to change their smartphone device every time they change carriers.

Source: Jiji via Hachima Kiko

© SoraNews24

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
AU refused to unlock my phone even after the stipulated period.

They are useless

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I've had my current phone for 8 years - my contract rolls over every 2 years so does this mean I need to wait until the current 2 year period ends before I can end it, or can I end it now?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's about time!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I've had my current phone for 8 years - my contract rolls over every 2 years so does this mean I need to wait until the current 2 year period ends before I can end it, or can I end it now?

You should be able to break the contract at anytime, However, depending upon the contract, you may have to pay a fee for doing so. BUT after October, at least according to the article, it should be free!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Decided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication on August 10, the new policy is in effect starting from October. Previously, if you wanted to go through the hoops to unlock your phone, your phone would have to technically be paid off whether you bought it from the phone company with a lump sum or finished all your monthly payments, and your contract with a network carrier fulfilled. Now thanks to this new upcoming policy, smartphone users will have more freedom to switch network carriers and reuse their devices, which will certainly save them some money.

So if the phone isnt paid off then they have no obligation to unlock the phone.

Now what if you just happen to purchase a cell phone along with a more restrictive plan from one of Japan’s big three network carriers before October? In that case, your contract will be liable to last until October 2023, though after that time period phone companies are legally obligated to dissolve it for free if requested.

This is major as well, and should be highlighted and not stuck at the end of this article!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow, is Japan finally modernizing? This is huuuuuuuge news!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They have all moved HQ to Panama,happily evading Japanese tax, they never lose.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

