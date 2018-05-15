Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Japanese marketplace app Mercari to launch $1.1 billion IPO in June

0 Comments
TOKYO

Flea market app operator Mercari Inc has received approval for an initial public offering in Tokyo that will raise up to $1.1 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, giving investors a rare chance to buy into a Japanese unicorn.

Mercari, which offers a popular smartphone app that allows people to trade used items online, will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Mothers market on June 19, the filing with the Finance Ministry showed.

At Mercari’s indicative price range of 2,200-2,700 yen per share, the company will sell up to 117.6 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in shares and have a market value of 365.4 billion yen ($3.3 billion) upon listing.

The final price will be determined on June 11.

Founded in 2013, Mercari is a rare example of a unicorn - a startup with a valuation above $1 billion - in a country that is known for successful giant corporations but lacks a start-up scene.

The company is widely expected to use the funds from its IPO to finance overseas expansion. Gaining traction in the United States is crucial for Mercari’s global success, its chief executive told Reuters last month.

Mercari’s U.S. business is headed by former Facebook Inc (FB.O) executive John Lagerling, who was hired last year. The app has been downloaded over 30 million times in the United States, versus 60 million in Japan.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winging It: 5 Keys to Navigating Your First Job Interview in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Temples

Nanzo-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Hofu

GaijinPot Travel

History

Hakodate Bay

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Fashion

5 Stylish (And Sometimes Flirty) Ways To Wear Uniqlo’s Classic White Shirt

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club