Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
tech

Japanese messaging app operator Line to launch cryptocurrency

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Line Corp said on Friday it will launch a cryptocurrency in September, as the company tries to build up a wide range of businesses using its popular messaging app as a platform.

The company said the digital coin "LINK" will be given as rewards to users of its services and could be traded with other cryptocurrencies at its crypto exchange, BITBOX. The coin is not available for users in Japan and the United States for regulatory reasons, it said.

Line said LINK digital coins would be used as payments or rewards within its blockchain-based app services.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 3/3: How Do I Collect?

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Togakushi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Local Search Tips for Planning a Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel