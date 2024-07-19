 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A researcher of University of Tokyo shows a face mold covered in human skin tissue at his lab in Tokyo. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
tech

Japanese scientists make robot face 'smile' with living skin

5 Comments
By Irene Wang and Rocky Swift
TOKYO

Japanese scientists have devised a way to attach living skin tissue to robotic faces and make them "smile," in a breakthrough that holds out promise of applications in cosmetics and medicine.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo grew human skin cells in the shape of a face and pulled it into a wide grin, using embedded ligament-like attachments.

The result, though eerie, is an important step towards building more life-like robots, said lead researcher Shoji Takeuchi.

2024-07-18T012835Z_3_LYNXMPEK6H010_RTROPTP_4_JAPAN-ROBOT-SKIN.jpg
Shoji Takeuchi, a researcher of University of Tokyo, speaks at his lab in Tokyo. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

"By attaching these actuators and anchors, it became possible to manipulate living skin for the first time," he added.

The smiling robot, featured in a study published online last month by Cell Reports Physical Science, is the fruit of a decade of research by Takeuchi and his lab on how best to combine biological and artificial machines.

Living tissue has numerous advantages over metals and plastics, Takeuchi said, ranging from the energy efficiency of brains and muscles to skin's ability to repair itself.

Looking ahead, the researchers aim to add more elements to the lab-grown skin, including a circulatory system and nerves. That could lead to safer testing platforms for cosmetics and drugs absorbed through the skin.

It could also produce more realistic and functional coverings for robots. Still, there remains the challenge of ridding people of the strange or unnerving feelings evoked by machines that fall just short of being entirely convincing.

"There's still a bit of that creepiness to it," Takeuchi acknowledged about the robot. "I think that making robots out of the same materials as humans and having them show the same expressions might be one key to overcoming the uncanny valley."

© Thompson Reuters 2024

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

"There's still a bit of that creepiness to it,"

You can say that again. But I'll bet that once the "living" get used to it, it will become common place.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

making robots out of the same materials as humans and having them show the same expressions

Reminds of the Replicants in the movie "Blade Runner" where the authorities needed people like Rick Deckard to sort the Replicants from the humans.

If the Singularity is getting nearer, the globe needs leaders that want to progress and face the future, instead of return to a past era when the myths they believe told them things were great. It could be today there already is a corporation like Tyrell in the movie which could profit from what the Japanese scientists are doing creating robot skin, or maybe people needing face implants could benefit.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

we dont need any robots with emotion. all they need to do is following the orders, finish the jobs given to them, then we can turn it off already. They are just made out from metals, chips and wires. Why we need them to smile?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

we dont need any robots with emotion. all they need to do is following the orders, finish the jobs given to them, then we can turn it off already. They are just made out from metals, chips and wires. Why we need them to smile?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How quickly can they make it into porn, I wonder.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog