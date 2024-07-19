Japanese scientists make robot face 'smile' with living skin

Japanese scientists have devised a way to attach living skin tissue to robotic faces and make them "smile," in a breakthrough that holds out promise of applications in cosmetics and medicine.
Researchers at the University of Tokyo grew human skin cells in the shape of a face and pulled it into a wide grin, using embedded ligament-like attachments.
The result, though eerie, is an important step towards building more life-like robots, said lead researcher Shoji Takeuchi.
"By attaching these actuators and anchors, it became possible to manipulate living skin for the first time," he added.
The smiling robot, featured in a study published online last month by Cell Reports Physical Science, is the fruit of a decade of research by Takeuchi and his lab on how best to combine biological and artificial machines.
Living tissue has numerous advantages over metals and plastics, Takeuchi said, ranging from the energy efficiency of brains and muscles to skin's ability to repair itself.
Looking ahead, the researchers aim to add more elements to the lab-grown skin, including a circulatory system and nerves. That could lead to safer testing platforms for cosmetics and drugs absorbed through the skin.
It could also produce more realistic and functional coverings for robots. Still, there remains the challenge of ridding people of the strange or unnerving feelings evoked by machines that fall just short of being entirely convincing.
"There's still a bit of that creepiness to it," Takeuchi acknowledged about the robot. "I think that making robots out of the same materials as humans and having them show the same expressions might be one key to overcoming the uncanny valley."© Thompson Reuters 2024
Yubaru
You can say that again. But I'll bet that once the "living" get used to it, it will become common place.
PTownsend
Reminds of the Replicants in the movie "Blade Runner" where the authorities needed people like Rick Deckard to sort the Replicants from the humans.
If the Singularity is getting nearer, the globe needs leaders that want to progress and face the future, instead of return to a past era when the myths they believe told them things were great. It could be today there already is a corporation like Tyrell in the movie which could profit from what the Japanese scientists are doing creating robot skin, or maybe people needing face implants could benefit.
Mark
we dont need any robots with emotion. all they need to do is following the orders, finish the jobs given to them, then we can turn it off already. They are just made out from metals, chips and wires. Why we need them to smile?
Mark
smithinjapan
How quickly can they make it into porn, I wonder.