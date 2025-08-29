Japanese solar cars race across Australia on enough power for a hair dryer

By Tom Simko

Futuristic solar-powered cars have just finished a 3,000-kilometer race across the rugged desert of Australia's Outback in the ultimate endurance competition.

Running on enough power for a hair dryer, the fastest reached speeds as high as 130 kilometers per hour and completed the trek in just four-and-a-half days.

This was the 17th Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC) since 1987. It started on Aug 24 in tropical Darwin and ended Friday in the South Australian city of Adelaide.

Japan was represented by teams from Tokai University, Wakayama University, the Osaka Institute of Technology and Kogakuin University. The Tokai car, called the Tokai Challenger, was the first Japanese competitor to reach Adelaide, placing fifth in its vehicle class.

Team Brunel from the Netherlands took the checkered flag, with fellow Dutch team Twente only 15 minutes behind them.

The 34 entries included teams from around the world, with most being from universities and schools. Half of the cars had to retire from the competition due to breakdowns and being unable to reach control stops in time.

The Tokai University car resembles most solar racers. Looking like a vehicle out of science fiction movie, this sleek wing-shaped car is covered with dark solar cells. The cells convert sunlight into electricity, which is stored in batteries to be drawn off as needed to run a high-efficiency motor built into one of the wheels.

A canopy bubble for the driver’s head pokes above this wing, on the right side where the driver sits. The Osaka and Wakayama teams placed their drivers at the center.

The 2025 competition presented new challenges.

Usually held in October, this year’s race was run in late August, at the end of the Australian winter. Although this meant less scorching heat, there was about 20% less sunshine to power the cars. Also, the maximum battery storage was reduced, but this was only partly offset by allowing a larger solar cell array.

Therefore, teams had to design cars that were even more energy efficient than previous models. They needed to capture as much solar power as possible and use it wisely, relying less on solar energy stored in the batteries.

The Osaka team said the general approach to designing an energy efficient solar car is that emphasis was placed on improving aerodynamic performance and reducing vehicle weight in order to complete the BWSC.

Making a lightweight car comes down to using ultralight materials commonly found in advanced aircraft.

The students from Wakayama University relied on carbon fiber reinforced plastic as the body material. This achieved a lighter and more rigid body compared to the previous model.

Safety was a priority for teams as they pushed the design limits of their cars.

“We emphasize the importance of stability in achieving performance, while maintaining an aggressive design and approach," noted the a member of the Kogakuin University team.

Despite the new power constraints, things went better than expected for the team from Canada's École de Technologie Supérieure, in Montreal. “We were driving at speeds we didn’t envision,” said their manager, Yohann Gourmelen.

Most of the vehicles, including all of the Japanese ones, competed in the Challenger Class. Designed to sprint to the finish line, they tend to be sleeker and smaller.

In contrast, the Cruiser Class vehicles are more practical looking and carry a driver and at least one passenger. While slower than the leading Challenger cars, they demonstrate the possibilities of the technology showcased by solar racers.

Four leading teams, including Brunel, used an innovation that led to the competition being called “the battle of the fins.” A sharklike fin can be extended up from behind the canopy and turned like a sail to capture crosswinds to propel and stabilize the car.

Automakers have learned from this race over the years by watching other teams and pushing the limits of their own entries. General Motors won the first race in 1987, and Honda placed second in 1990 but went on to win the next two races. Toyota, Nissan and Mitsubishi were also in the early events.

Solar racing has served as a test bed for the batteries, controls systems and lightweight materials now commonly used in production electric vehicles.

Toyota remains connected with the BWSC through the Toyota Challenger Competition. The Toyota Prius hybrid comes with an optional rooftop solar panel, which can extend the driving range. This is an example of an actual, albeit limited, crossover to today’s cars from the solar vehicles racing across Australia.

Tom Simko participated in previous World Solar Challenges and served as a driver and adviser for the Queen’s University Solar Vehicle Team. He is an academic at RMIT University in Melbourne.

