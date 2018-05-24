Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jury says Samsung must pay $539 mil for copying parts of iPhone

SAN JOSE, Calif

A jury has decided Samsung must pay Apple $539 million in damages for illegally copying some of the iPhone's features to lure people into buying its competing products.

The verdict reached Thursday is the latest twist in a legal battle that began in 2011.

Previous rulings had already determined that Samsung infringed on some of Apple's patents, but the amount of damages owed has been hanging in legal limbo. The issue escalated to the U.S. Supreme Court, which determined in 2016 that a lower court needed to re-examine $399 million of the $548 million that an earlier ruling had said should be paid to Apple.

Apple had argued it was owed more than $1 billon while Samsung contended the $399 million should be slashed to $28 million.

