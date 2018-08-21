Newsletter Signup Register / Login
KDDI, Kakaku.com tie up

TOKYO

KDDI Corp and Kakaku.com Inc have announced that KDDI is acquiring a share in Kakaku.com stock (35.016 million shares, or 16.63% of outstanding stock) in a capital and business partnership agreement.

By combining their various assets, KDDI and Kakaku.com said they will be able to generate experience value in the areas listed below as they work to mutually develop existing business operations and pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

Enhancement of both partners' linked services/media

Kakaku.com, Tabelog and other consumer-oriented services/media offered by Kakaku.com answer a diverse range of needs. When linked with the services that KDDI provides its users, such as au Smartpass, au WALLET and Wowma!, the combination will make it possible to offer a lineup of products and services optimized for customer lifestyles.

Creation of new business operations that fully utilize both partners' assets

The partners will generate new business operations together by blending their assets in ways that enhance digital marketing and enable development of new services and media.

KDDI said it will continue to provide customers with new experience value while striving to expand business operations through this partnership and the efforts described above.

