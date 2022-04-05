Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Konoike Transport, Osaro team up on Japan’s first fully automated warehouse

SAN FRANCISCO

Konoike Transport Co Ltd and Osaro have teamed up on a new project at the Konoike Institute of Technology Innovation Center (KITIC). It will showcase Japan’s first prototype of automated warehouse operations where autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) will work together with picking robots optimized for warehouse and e-commerce applications that involve large SKU inventories.

The pilot will demonstrate automation of logistics processes by linking inVia Robotics’ AMR and Osaro’s piece-picking robot to provide a smooth path from warehouse inventory to packing and shipping operations.

The picking robot features Osaro’s advanced AI vision system, which enables the robot to perform advanced pick-and-place operations by recognizing transparent, deformed, reflective, and irregularly shaped items—even if they are randomly arranged in the inventory storage bins.

The displacement of traditionally manual tasks by smart robotics is expected to address the global issues of increasing logistics volume and cope with accelerating labor shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The prototype will prove that tasks such as inventory movement and picking items for order fulfillment can be fully automated. Through this pilot, the partners aim to identify issues that arise when multiple robotics automation solutions are interacting and to resolve these issues ahead of the planned operational deployment.

Tadatsugu Konoike, director and senior managing executive officer at Konoike Transport Co Ltd, stated, “We are honored to be the first in Japan to conduct a demonstration prototype of an Osaro picking solution with an AMR. We decided to work with Osaro because we believe that Osaro is superior for use in the rapidly changing logistics field in terms of automatic machine learning, data collection, and accurate picking. Japan is facing a shortage of labor due to the declining birthrate and aging population, but we hope to turn this challenge into an opportunity and develop a new form of workplace at KITIC and introduce it to the world.”

Osaro CEO Derik Pridmore added, “Osaro is excited to partner with Konoike and inVia to demonstrate a unique combination of inVia’s AMR and Osaro’s piece-picking robots. The system we created is an example of a modular, flexible, and brownfield-compatible fulfillment system. Future warehouses will leverage systems like this to scale up for increasing demand from customers without requiring hiring additional manual labor.”

