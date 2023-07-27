KuCoin’s ‘Into The Cryptoverse' report reveals 3.8 million Japanese adults engage in crypto investment

The survey reveals that approximately 3.8 million Japanese adults, constituting 5% of the adult population aged between 18 and 60, are actively engaged in crypto investments.

KuCoin, a top 5 global crypto exchange, has launched its 13th edition of the "Into The Cryptoverse" report. This edition focuses on the burgeoning cryptocurrency market in Japan, offering a detailed analysis of the trends, preferences, and behaviors of Japanese crypto investors.

The survey reveals that approximately 3.8 million Japanese adults, constituting 5% of the adult population aged between 18 and 60, are actively engaged in crypto investments.

The report is based on an extensive online survey conducted by KuCoin from May 5th to May 12th, 2023. The survey involved 400 Japanese adults aged between 18 and 60, who are actively investing in cryptocurrencies.

Key Findings

The report also highlights Japan's innovative tax policies, fostering a thriving crypto ecosystem, attracting startups, and driving innovation. Industry experts, investors, and innovators closely monitor Japan's recent tax exemption, as it is expected to position the country as a leader in the global digital asset landscape.

"Japan's crypto landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and we at KuCoin are committed to staying at the forefront of this transformation. By fostering a conducive environment for crypto startups and businesses, and recognizing cryptos as a legitimate asset class, Japan is setting the stage for a decentralized and inclusive financial future. As the world grapples with the transformative power of blockchain technology, Japan stands ready to lead the charge." Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin.

The comprehensive report delves into Japanese investors' preferred crypto assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, and the growing interest in NFTs, Metaverse, Stablecoins, GameFi, DeFi, and Meme coins. Additionally, it explores the significant role of social media influencers in shaping crypto investment decisions, with YouTube and Twitter emerging as the most trusted platforms.

KuCoin's 13th 'Into The Cryptoverse' report serves as a valuable guide for industry stakeholders, market analysts, policymakers, and investors to navigate Japan's dynamic and rapidly evolving crypto landscape. The report showcases KuCoin's commitment to providing innovative and user-centric services, fostering informed discussions and contributing to a robust and inclusive crypto ecosystem.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 29 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards.

