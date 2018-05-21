Kyocera starts up 13.7MW floating solar plant in Chiba

Japan's largest floating solar power plant has started operation at Yamakura Dam in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture.

By Kenji Kaneko

The total capacity of solar panels set up on the water surface is about 13.7MW. The plant is the largest-scale floating solar power plant in Japan.

The power producer of the plant is Kyocera TCL Solar LLC, a joint venture between Tokyo Century Corp and Kyocera Corp.

Yamakura Dam is a reservoir for industrial use. By renting 180,000m2 of water surface, 50,904 solar panels were set up on floating mounting systems.

