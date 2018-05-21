Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's largest floating solar power plant has started operation at Yamakura Dam in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture. Photo: KYOCERA
tech

Kyocera starts up 13.7MW floating solar plant in Chiba

0 Comments
By Kenji Kaneko
TOKYO

A floating solar power plant has started operation at Yamakura Dam in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture.

The total capacity of solar panels set up on the water surface is about 13.7MW. The plant is the largest-scale floating solar power plant in Japan.

The power producer of the plant is Kyocera TCL Solar LLC, a joint venture between Tokyo Century Corp and Kyocera Corp.

Yamakura Dam is a reservoir for industrial use. By renting 180,000m2 of water surface, 50,904 solar panels were set up on floating mounting systems.

© Nikkei Technology Online

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Health & Beauty

6 Tips For Managing Curly Hair In Japanese Humidity

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 22-27

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Hozan-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

How the Simplest Kanji Can Often Trick Us

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain