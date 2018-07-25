Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYOCERA CORP
tech

Kyocera TCL completes 28-megawatt solar power plant in Miyagi Prefecture

TOKYO

Kyocera Corp and Tokyo Century Corp have announced that Kyocera TCL Solar LLC has completed construction of a 28 megawatt (MW) utility-scale solar power plant in the town of Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture. The company developed this 28MW solar power plant in collaboration with Tokyo-based Tsuboi Corp and started operations.

This is the company’s first solar power plant in Miyagi Prefecture and its second largest solar power plant following the 29.2MW solar power plant in Tottori Prefecture. More than 103,000 solar modules will generate an estimated 33,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year — enough electricity to power approximately 11,100 average households and capable of providing power to almost all the local households in the town of Taiwa which is adjacent to Sendai City, the heart of the Tohoku region. With more companies entering Miyagi Prefecture’s largest industrial park in this area, it is experiencing urbanization and population growth.

Kyocera TCL said it hopes its solar power plant will be a local symbol of supporting people’s lives and developing the local community while coexisting with the region’s rich nature.

