COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
tech

Launch of Rakuten Mobile 5G service postponed 3 months

TOKYO

Rakuten Mobile Inc on Friday announced that due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the company expects a delay in the launch of its 5th generation mobile communications systems (5G) service.

The 5G service originally planned for June 2020 is expected to be delayed by approximately three months due to the impact of COVID-19 on part of the company’s global supply chain.

Rakuten Mobile said it will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to make a further announcement regarding details of the timing for launch. There are currently no plans to change the company’s 5G base station deployment plans for FY2020 submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and thank all of our employees and partner staff for their commitment to our 5G rollout during these difficult times,” said Tareq Amin, Representative Director, Executive Vice President and CTO of Rakuten Mobile. “We will work to minimize the impact of the pandemic and look forward to launching our 5G service in the near future.”

