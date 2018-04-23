Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Lawson begins self-checkout service using smartphones at Tokyo stores

0 Comments
TOKYO

Convenience store chain Lawson Inc on Monday began a self-checkout service that allows customers to make payment via smartphones on a trial basis at three stores in Tokyo.

Through automation, Lawson aims to reduce the burden on store employees and compensate for manpower shortages, while hoping customers will be able to avoid long lines at cash registers during busy hours.

Lawson plans to continue the self-checkout service experiment until May 31. After making necessary improvements based on customer feedback, the company hopes to expand the service to stores outside of the capital from around the autumn.

By downloading Lawson's official smartphone application, customers can start reading barcodes on their purchases using smartphone cameras. When leaving a store, customers would just need to hold their smartphones over a terminal device near the exit.

"We would like to get rid of stress associated with shopping at once," Lawson CEO Sadanobu Takemasu said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Food & Drink

Recipe: Gluten-Free Brown Rice Banana Bread

Savvy Tokyo

Popular

Kiyamachi Dori (Street)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo To Kyoto: A Foreign Mom’s Journey Of Settling In Kansai

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Shiroyama Park

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Doyamacho

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36