Lawson begins self-checkout service using smartphones at Tokyo stores

Convenience store chain Lawson Inc on Monday began a self-checkout service that allows customers to make payment via smartphones on a trial basis at three stores in Tokyo.

Through automation, Lawson aims to reduce the burden on store employees and compensate for manpower shortages, while hoping customers will be able to avoid long lines at cash registers during busy hours.

Lawson plans to continue the self-checkout service experiment until May 31. After making necessary improvements based on customer feedback, the company hopes to expand the service to stores outside of the capital from around the autumn.

By downloading Lawson's official smartphone application, customers can start reading barcodes on their purchases using smartphone cameras. When leaving a store, customers would just need to hold their smartphones over a terminal device near the exit.

"We would like to get rid of stress associated with shopping at once," Lawson CEO Sadanobu Takemasu said.

