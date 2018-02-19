Lawson eyes utilizing AI to decide opening of new stores

Convenience store chain Lawson Inc is considering utilizing artificial intelligence in making decisions on opening new stores, company officials said Sunday.

Lawson aims to enhance the capability of stores to fulfill particular needs in each region by using AI in the collection and analysis of market area data, including household distribution patterns and traffic volumes, to predict the profitability of new stores.

If realized, it will be the first such attempt in the Japanese retail business sector, according to the officials.

Demonstration tests were started at the end of last year when it opened new Lawson Store 100 shops that sell fresh foods as it plans to expand the introduction of AI at other stores including conventional Lawson and high-end Natural Lawson outlets.

An executive of Lawson told Kyodo News that the company is hoping "AI will be able to search for places suitable for the opening of new stores" in the future.

It has become a global trend in the retail industry to use AI in data analysis, among other things, to assess consumer preferences and buying behavior.

Currently, company workers decide whether or where to open new Lawson stores after collecting information on areas and analyzing profitability.

After the introduction of AI, it will predict the amount of one-day sales based on data such as locations of hospitals and schools. AI will exclude areas where no profitability is forecast from candidate sites for new stores.

Lawson, which operates some 13,000 outlets in Japan, trails industry leader Seven-Eleven Japan Co, with over 20,000 stores, and FamilyMart Co with around 17,000 stores.

