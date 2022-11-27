Lawson opens 1st avatar-staffed convenience store in Tokyo

Lawson Inc opened Monday its first futuristic convenience store in Tokyo staffed by "avatars" remotely controlled by employees, making it possible for even those with mobility issues to enter the workforce.
The chain's first "Green Lawson," located in Tokyo's Toshima Ward, promotes an environmentally friendly lifestyle by eliminating the sale of plastic bags, and discontinuing the provision of disposable forks and straws to customers starting Jan 10.
With the exception of paying bills, remotely controlled avatars will generally tend to customers via monitors installed near self-checkout counters and in product aisles.
Employees will be represented by either Aoi or Sorato, the names of the female and male anime-style avatars, respectively, developed in collaboration with Japanese avatar development company Avita Inc.
To reduce food waste, the Green Lawson store will stock more frozen boxed lunches, which have a longer shelf life than products stored at room temperature or refrigerated.
The company is also developing a made-to-order food preparation service and plans to collect unneeded paper bags from customers' homes to reuse them as shopping bags.
Lawson President Sadanobu Takemasu said the company aims to open 100 such stores by 2025.
"We hope to promote carbon neutrality across the entire company" by putting into practice measures that have proven successful at other Lawson stores, he said.© KYODO
dagon
A "bridge" technology for the coming wave of automation and replacement of workers.
"Living wages" for most jobs are a thing of the past, except for narrower and narrower fields of specialized skills.
How difficult is it to write a script to imitate the rote nature of Japanese customer service interaction?
kurisupisu
so, the customer scans the product, pays and then bags the product?
Staff not needed then?
David Brent
They will literally do anything to avoid paying human staff a living wage.
TokyoLiving
Excellent, a possible solution for combinis open 24 hours..
I love you Tokyo, the most geeky, cool and futuristic city in the world!!..
John doe
Change is coming and it will.
People can't live without a mobile phone now because you need it to live in society. need not want.
People will become to need robotic systems and automation and in this case Tele-work.
More jobs will be created not lost.
Change isn't always a bad thing.
Larry Lacky
Let’s hope this absurd techno doesn’t go too far. Cause, ya know people need jobs.
Hopefully it’s too “mendo” for most conbini franchise holders.
Meiyouwenti
Good news. A shortage of workers due to falling birth rates will soon be a thing of the past. With more avatars and robots replacing humans at workplace, Japan will be able to abolish the modern-day slavery of technical trainees and depend less on foreign workers.
Larry Lacky
Especially the grocery industry. There would be soooo many people with no job.
Michael Machida
They just want your money without having to offer real customer service that you need to pay for. At least they are not asking for tips like they do in America now. So strange.
spinningplates
The problem is our Governments haven't removed the illusion of money as a means for living.
The Utopia envisioned by the Dadaists was partly based on a state where people are freed from work via automation to pursue purely artistic goals, supported fully by the state.
Removing jobs and a means to make money before replacing/abandoning the economic system, jut means increased desperation for those at the lowest rungs whose potential to make a little money is removed.
Gorramcowboy
Do I get a wage for doing their job?