Lawson to open experimental checkout-free convenience store

TOKYO

Lawson Inc on Tuesday unveiled to media an experimental checkout-free convenience store that will allow customers to make purchases using an app on their smartphone, as the major chain works to devise measures to address its labor shortage.

The "grab and go" shopping experience, utilizing advanced technology and numerous cameras installed within the store, will allow customers to pay for items just by picking them up, and leave the store without the need to line up at a cash register.

The experimental store located within Fujitsu Ltd's office in Kawasaki city near Tokyo will open exclusively for employees of the company on Feb 26.

The convenience store chain will assess operational issues, including logistics and sales fluctuations, at the store until the end of May before opening a similar store for the general public this summer.

Customers will need to download the store's app ahead of time and scan a QR code displayed on the app to enter the store. The customer's location is constantly monitored through 28 cameras installed within the store, while grabbed products are identified using both the position of their extended hand and weight sensors on shelves.

A receipt is sent to the app a few minutes after the customer leaves the store.

A biometric authentication device combining palm vein and facial recognition developed by Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd will be installed at the entry gate from March 16. The system will allow customers to shop even without their smartphones.

Although workers will be needed to restock shelves, the elimination of staff for operating checkout registers will help to address the labor shortage, Lawson said.

