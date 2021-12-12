Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lawson to power some convenience stores with solar energy

TOKYO

Lawson Inc will cooperate with Mitsubishi Corp to supply about one-fourth of its convenience stores in Japan with solar power from April next year, the two companies said Monday.

Major trading house Mitsubishi will outsource to a solar power firm West Holdings Corp to construct small-scale solar energy facilities at around 500 different locations across Japan for use by about 3,600 Lawson stores in parts of central and eastern Japan, including Tokyo, they said.

The combined power generation capacity of the facilities is expected to be around 45,000 kilowatts, enough to power 9,000 houses, they said.

Mitsubishi and Lawson said they are considering expanding the coverage to 8,200 stores. Lawson has 14,500 stores nationwide as of February this year.

