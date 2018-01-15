Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 file photo, people look at a display of Lego creations at Hamleys toy store during its grand opening in Beijing. Toy maker Lego is partnering with China’s internet giant Tencent to offer games, video and possibly a social network aimed at children. The private company based in Copenhagen, Denmark, said Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 that the deal would combine Lego’s ability to create content with Tencent’s distribution reach. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)
tech

Lego plans video games, social network for Chinese children

0 Comments
LONDON

Toy maker Lego is partnering with China's internet firm Tencent to offer games, video and possibly a social network aimed at children.

The privately-owned company based in Copenhagen, Denmark, said Monday that the deal would combine Lego's ability to create content with Tencent's distribution reach.

"We've seen more and more Chinese children engage with the world digitally, and the partnership will bring them safe and imaginative Lego content," said Jacob Kragh, general manager of Lego China.

Shenzhen-based Tencent is one of China's most powerful internet companies, running the WeChat messaging app as well as online payment platforms and games. Because Chinese authorities have largely shut out Western companies like Google and Facebook, homegrown internet companies like Tencent have been able to grow rapidly in size.

For Lego, the move is part of a reorganization of its business that it began last year, when it announced it was shedding 1,400 jobs, or 8 percent of its workforce.

Lego has for years moved beyond the traditional plastic bricks it is known for, backing films and digital products.

But its sales hit a peak last year and the company is looking for new ways to reach children in more countries.

China has been one of the bright spots for Lego recently, with annual sales up by double digits, and the partnership with Tencent will seek to reinforce its presence in one of the world's biggest and fastest-growing markets.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Bijin Bayashi Forest

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan Jan. 15-21, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Health & Beauty

3 Common Japanese Health Practices (That Aren’t Hard To Follow)

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

3 Easy Vegetarian Dishes You Can Make With Your Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya