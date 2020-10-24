LINE property information service expands to cover Tokyo and Kanagawa

By George Lloyd, grape Japan

The coronavirus pandemic, and the fear of infection that goes with it, continue to have unforeseen consequences, with all kinds of businesses having to adapt to ‘the new normal’ or face bankruptcy.

The real estate business is no exception. One Yokohama and Kawasaki-based property information service hoping to get ahead of the competition by embracing change is Real Estate Delivery. On Oct 1, the company expanded the scope of its operations to cover all Tokyo and Kanagawa.

What makes Real Estate Delivery different to other real estate agents is that it conducts all its business via the LINE messaging service. With demand for safe, secure, non-contact ways of doing business booming, Real Estate Delivery’s online service looks set to do well. Director Shunsuke Kosugi says that his company aims to register 600 properties every month.

Looking for an apartment is a time-consuming process at the best of times. Even looking for a place online takes time, as you have to go back and forth between various property listings sites.

But with Real Estate Delivery’s service, you can find the property that matches your needs by simply filling in a form using LINE. After selecting your desired property, a member of the Real Estate Delivery team will send you details of properties that match your requirements. Best of all, it’s completely free.

“When I first started working in real estate, it struck me that looking for a property online is not a very reliable way of going about things,” explains Real Estate Delivery director, Shunsuke Kosugi. “All the real estate agent does is arrange for you to view the property, draw up a contract and hand over the key.”

“However, the most difficult part of the process is finding an apartment that really meets your requirements. That’s why so many people spend so much time traipsing from one estate agent to another, viewing endless not-quite-right properties.”

“As a real estate agent, it occurred to me that it would be much better if clients could just consult a website with ads posted by people who want to rent out a property. That’s what Real Estate Delivery is: a service where you can consult a real estate agent and find the kind of property you want just by telling us what you’re looking for. We hope to be a ‘one stop shop’ for anyone looking for a property to buy or rent.”

Shunsuke Kosugi started out as an electrical construction craftsman for a removals company, before establishing a store specializing in earthquake-resistant furniture in 2016. The following year, he set up a shopfitting and home renovation business. Real Estate Delivery got underway in August 2020. It both sells and rents residential properties.

