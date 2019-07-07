Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Courtesy of Go-Jek
tech

Mitsubishi Motors to invest in Indonesian ride-hailing startup Gojek

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Monday it will invest in Indonesian ride-hailing and on-demand delivery service startup company Gojek, hoping to capitalize on its competitive edge in automobile businesses in the region.

The investment in Gojek group, which is expanding its business not only in Indonesia but other Southeast Asian countries, will be made along with trading house Mitsubishi Corp., the Japanese automaker said. The three companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss joint projects on new services.

While details of the investment and services have not been disclosed, Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Osamu Masuko said in a press release that Mitsubishi group's "long and strong presence and brand power in Southeast Asia, as well as Gojek's diversified and unique business potentials" are expected to bring "big synergies and innovation that boost growth of the three parties."

Gojek, an on-demand multi-service platform technology group, was established in 2010 and has evolved through the launch of its mobile phone application in 2015 that provides motorbike delivery and ride-sharing services.

The company, which offers a wide range of services including food delivery and logistics, now operates in over 50 cities across Southeast Asia, according to its homepage.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Guided Tours Where You Can Experience Tokyo Like A Local

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Festivals

Hakata Gion Yamakasa

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #38: Animation Studio Employee Sick After Working 220 Hours Overtime

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

New Sazae

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji