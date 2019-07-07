Mitsubishi Motors to invest in Indonesian ride-hailing startup Gojek

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Monday it will invest in Indonesian ride-hailing and on-demand delivery service startup company Gojek, hoping to capitalize on its competitive edge in automobile businesses in the region.

The investment in Gojek group, which is expanding its business not only in Indonesia but other Southeast Asian countries, will be made along with trading house Mitsubishi Corp., the Japanese automaker said. The three companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss joint projects on new services.

While details of the investment and services have not been disclosed, Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Osamu Masuko said in a press release that Mitsubishi group's "long and strong presence and brand power in Southeast Asia, as well as Gojek's diversified and unique business potentials" are expected to bring "big synergies and innovation that boost growth of the three parties."

Gojek, an on-demand multi-service platform technology group, was established in 2010 and has evolved through the launch of its mobile phone application in 2015 that provides motorbike delivery and ride-sharing services.

The company, which offers a wide range of services including food delivery and logistics, now operates in over 50 cities across Southeast Asia, according to its homepage.

© KYODO