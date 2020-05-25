Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
tech

Major Japan electronics show CEATEC to be held online in October

0 Comments
TOKYO

One of Japan's major annual electronics shows will be held online in October due to safety concerns arising from the novel coronavirus, organizers said Monday.

The Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, or CEATEC, will take place as scheduled from Oct 20 to 23, said the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association and other organizers. Further details will be available from mid-June.

The previous edition held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, near Tokyo, saw over 780 exhibitors from Japan and abroad showcasing their latest electronics technologies and drew about 150,000 visitors.

"We hope to make this year's CEATEC an unprecedented place where participants collaborate on the creation of a new society and new lifestyle," Kiyoshi Shikano, executive producer of CEATEC said in a statement.

Organizers of the Tokyo Game Show also said in May they plan to hold this year's event, initially planned for Makuhari Messe, online from Sept 24 to 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year's show attracted a total of 262,076 visitors, according to the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #82: More Remote Work, More Cat Problems

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Fashion

Kimono Fashion With A Twist

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

I Tried The Dalgona Coffee Trend

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog