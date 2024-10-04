 Japan Today
Meta says it is working with filmmakers and creators as it eases toward the possible public release of a 'Movie Gen' AI model that turns images into custom videos based on simple text prompts Image: AFP
tech

Meta AI turns pictures into videos with sound

SAN FRANCISCO

Meta on Friday provided a look at a generative artificial intelligence model it is working on that lets people create short videos, complete with audio, from text prompts and photos.

The tech titan touted "Meta Movie Gen" as a "breakthrough" when it comes to using an AI engine to crank out video and audio.

Meta said it will get feedback from filmmakers and creators as it eases toward making the video-generating AI engine publicly available.

No release plans for Movie Gen were disclosed.

"While there are many exciting use cases for these foundation models, it's important to note that generative AI isn't a replacement for the work of artists and animators," Meta said in a post.

The model lets people use text prompts to create custom videos, including clips based on people's photos, of up to 16 seconds long, according to Meta.

"Our model achieves state-of-the-art results when it comes to creating personalized videos that preserve human identity and motion," Meta said.

"Imagine animating a 'day in the life' video to share on Reels and editing it using text prompts or creating a customized animated birthday greeting for a friend and sending it to them on WhatsApp."

Movie Gen is the third wave of AI-powered video generation at Meta, according to the company.

The rise of AI-powered tools for creating realistic videos has prompted worries about "deepfakes" that pirate people's likenesses.

