FILE - Facebook employees take a photo with the company's new name and logo outside its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021. Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, saw its stock plunge after-hours Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after reporting a rare decline in its fourth quarter profit due to a sharp increase in expenses. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
tech

Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks

NEW YORK

Shares in Facebook parent company Meta are in the midst of their worst day ever Thursday after the social media giant reported a rare decline in profit due to a sharp increase in expenses as it invests heavily in its transformation into a virtual reality-based company.

Meta’s shares fell more than 23% to $246.76 in early trading Thursday, lopping off more than $215 billion of the company’s overall value, known as its market capitalization. A drop that big would be the largest ever for a company on a single day. Facebook's market cap dropped $120 billion on July 26, 2018.

The Menlo Park, California, based company said Wednesday that profit declined 8% to $10.29 billion in the final three months of 2021. Revenue rose to 20% to $33.67 billion.

The decline could partly be tied to Meta's spending on its Reality Labs segment — which includes its virtual reality headsets and augmented reality technology. Meta invested more than $10 billion in the segment in 2021.

In addition, recent privacy changes by Apple make it harder for companies like Meta to track people for advertising purposes, which also puts pressure on the company’s revenue. On a conference call with analysts Wednesday, Meta's chief financial officer said the company faces a $10 billion “headwind” from Apple's changes in 2022. Analysts at MoffettNathanson, in a note to clients, called the estimate “stunning.”

Meta also forecast revenue well below analysts’ expectations for the current quarter, due in part to growing competition from TikTok, the company said.

Meta Platforms Inc. took on its new name last fall to emphasize CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s focus on the metaverse. Since then, the company has been shifting resources and hiring engineers — including from competitors like Apple and Google — who can help realize his vision. It expanded its workforce by 23%, ending the year with 71,970 employees, mostly in technical roles.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Judging by the fact that the Zuc still maintains that terrible hair style I can ascertain that he is surrounded by yes men.

Ain't nobody got the cojones to give him the tap on the shoulder and say this virtual reality crap is a lead balloon.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

invests heavily in its transformation into a virtual reality-based company.Meta’s shares fell more than 23% to $246.76 in early trading Thursday, lopping off more than $215 billion of the company’s overall value,

Virtually going up, now virtually going down.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Delete your Facebook accounts.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They cancelled themselves into obscurity and have just become a woke cesspol.

Good riddance.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

First, nobody I know in their teens or 20s actually uses FB. Second nobody is interested in the Meta apart from the corporates. Everything Meta has done to try and attract young people has been a flop so far.

Zuck: cash out, get a good haif cut, buy an island somewhere like rich people do, retire and drink whatever those drinks are they drink on your raised beach front.

Won't be missed by us plebs.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Man, VR gaming hasn't pick up as well as gaming in other platforms. I don't see how VR social media would have better chances.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

