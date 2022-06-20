MHI to establish new 'Digital Innovation Headquarters'

Effective July 1, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) will add a new "Digital Innovation Headquarters" to its corporate organization.

Until now, MHI said it has sought to strengthen its product competitiveness through ICT solutions encompassing communication network technologies, information processing technologies, etc, with a focus on developing new solutions and expanding current solutions. In order to respond to the increasingly diverse needs of the future, under the new headquarters MHI said it will concentrate on expanding its digital strategies, digital platforms and digital transformation (DX) promotion functions.

To carry out the shift in orientation, in addition to pursuing intelligence and autonomous operation in the machine systems provided by its group companies, MHI said it will pursue "smart connections" by coordinating the machine systems vital to society and adding intelligence to social systems, in a quest to achieve secure social infrastructures.

MHI already has a solid record in digital plant operation control (DIASYS Netmation) and remote monitoring and automated plant operation (TOMONI). These and other DX infrastructure technologies have given the Company accumulated expertise in modeling and simulation technologies, based on extensive research, development and field verification; data collection and analytics technologies, derived from operation and maintenance based on abundant operational experience; and AI technologies that have been applied in diverse products and systems.

In recent years MHI Group has set its target on introducing not only individual new technologies but also technologies that enable digital optimization and operation of multiple products as a package. This solution concept has been named "SigmaSynX" (top photo). The objective here is not to collect and analyze data from multiple customers, but rather to achieve comprehensive digital optimization of multiple plants and machines operated by a specified customer.

MHI said the new headquarters will focus on strategic functions by making decisions concerning the digital strategy directions of the entire MHI Group, building digital-driven infrastructure and operating across divisions, developing DX human resources, and overseeing governance and resource optimization.

The new headquarters will target further value creation through cross-divisional use of digital assets and ecosystem building, and will undertake cross-organizational promotion of use of software and other digital product-related modular designs and digital platforms.

