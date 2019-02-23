Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Microsoft's Alex Kipman, the man responsible for the HoloLens augmented reality device, presents the HoloLens 2 ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS
tech

Microsoft hails revamped goggles as more immersive and easy to wear

0 Comments
BARCELONA

Microsoft unveiled the latest version of its HoloLens augmented reality headset on Sunday, promising wearers would feel more immersed in the augmented reality experience and more comfortable.

Slipping on the carbon fibre goggles is as "simple as putting on your favorite hat", Microsoft developer Alex Kipman told a launch event at the mobile industry's biggest trade fair in Barcelona.

Augmented reality devices overlay images as holograms on to a user's real-life field of vision, aiming to improve efficiency at businesses ranging from doctors' offices to factory floors.

Microsoft showed off how the HoloLens 2 can track eye movements, and allow wearers to feel as though they can touch and manipulate holograms - playing a hologram piano and changing the speeds on a hologram windfarm installation.

The devices were also attached to hard hats for construction workers.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Castles

Koriyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Lifestyle

10 Products From Japanese Stores To Help You Fight Hay Fever

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad