Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Microsoft issues update to disable Intel's buggy Spectre patch

5 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Microsoft Corp issued an emergency security update on Monday to plug Intel Corp's buggy Spectre firmware patch after the chipmaker's fix caused computers to reboot more often than normal.

Microsoft said it was rolling out an out-of-band update that specifically disables Intel's Spectre variant 2 patch.

The latest update comes nearly four weeks after Intel confirmed that its chips were impacted by vulnerabilities known as Spectre and Meltdown, which make data on affected computers susceptible to espionage.

The Windows maker said system instability triggered by Intel's faulty patch can in some cases cause "data loss or corruption". (http://bit.ly/2rW1bYL)

Microsoft said its latest update prevented computers from rebooting unexpectedly and urged affected customers to manually download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

Meltdown was specific to chips from Intel as well as one from SoftBank Group Corp's ARM Holdings. Spectre affected nearly every modern computing device, including ones with chips from Intel, ARM and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Last week, Intel said that patches it released to address the two high-profile security vulnerabilities in its chips are faulty, advising customers, computer makers and cloud providers to stop installing them.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

This is commonly being seen across many Operating System (OS) vendors, not just Microsoft and not just for AMD chips, either.

What is happening is that the code passed down from chip makers is pretty tough to implement and due to the nature of the disaster that implementation often isn't getting beta tested very long at all and resultantly, widely. The more widely something is beta tested the greater the chances that the new code will be guaranteed to work across different kinds of users with different scenarios.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

English is a bit buggy also... "prevented computers to reboot unexpectedly"?

Must be "caused computers to reboot unexpectedly", because "prevented computers from rebooting unexpectedly" doesn't make sense.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Must be "caused computers to reboot unexpectedly", because "prevented computers from rebooting unexpectedly" doesn't make sense.

Why doesn't it make sense? You don't want your computer to suddenly reboot while you're using it.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

And older CPUs will never get a patch. Intel says 5 yrs of support for a CPU. Much of the world only uses older CPUs due to costs.

Like some people are good under timeline pressures, it appears that some companies are as well. And others, are not, cough, Intel.

We've been lucky across the 30-ish Intel systems here. None seem to be impacted by reboots. But we don't run Windows or OSX, so we've come to expect extreme stability with months of uptime.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And older CPUs will never get a patch. Intel says 5 yrs of support for a CPU. Much of the world only uses older CPUs due to costs.

Older CPUs will too, just lower down on the priority list:

https://newsroom.intel.com/news-releases/security-first-pledge/

1. Customer-First Urgency: By Jan. 15, we will have issued updates for at least 90 percent of Intel CPUs introduced in the past five years, with updates for the remainder of these CPUs available by the end of January. We will then focus on issuing updates for older products as prioritized by our customers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Namba Parks

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Families

Been There, Learnt That: Watching The Kids Grow On Their Coming Of Age Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 29-Feb.4, 2018

GaijinPot Blog