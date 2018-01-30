Microsoft issues update to disable Intel's buggy Spectre patch

Microsoft Corp issued an emergency security update on Monday to plug Intel Corp's buggy Spectre firmware patch after the chipmaker's fix caused computers to reboot more often than normal.
Microsoft said it was rolling out an out-of-band update that specifically disables Intel's Spectre variant 2 patch.
The latest update comes nearly four weeks after Intel confirmed that its chips were impacted by vulnerabilities known as Spectre and Meltdown, which make data on affected computers susceptible to espionage.
The Windows maker said system instability triggered by Intel's faulty patch can in some cases cause "data loss or corruption". (http://bit.ly/2rW1bYL)
Microsoft said its latest update prevented computers from rebooting unexpectedly and urged affected customers to manually download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.
Meltdown was specific to chips from Intel as well as one from SoftBank Group Corp's ARM Holdings. Spectre affected nearly every modern computing device, including ones with chips from Intel, ARM and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Last week, Intel said that patches it released to address the two high-profile security vulnerabilities in its chips are faulty, advising customers, computer makers and cloud providers to stop installing them.
5 Comments
CrazyJoe
This is commonly being seen across many Operating System (OS) vendors, not just Microsoft and not just for AMD chips, either.
What is happening is that the code passed down from chip makers is pretty tough to implement and due to the nature of the disaster that implementation often isn't getting beta tested very long at all and resultantly, widely. The more widely something is beta tested the greater the chances that the new code will be guaranteed to work across different kinds of users with different scenarios.
Kokuzi
English is a bit buggy also... "prevented computers to reboot unexpectedly"?
Must be "caused computers to reboot unexpectedly", because "prevented computers from rebooting unexpectedly" doesn't make sense.
Strangerland
Why doesn't it make sense? You don't want your computer to suddenly reboot while you're using it.
theFu
And older CPUs will never get a patch. Intel says 5 yrs of support for a CPU. Much of the world only uses older CPUs due to costs.
Like some people are good under timeline pressures, it appears that some companies are as well. And others, are not, cough, Intel.
We've been lucky across the 30-ish Intel systems here. None seem to be impacted by reboots. But we don't run Windows or OSX, so we've come to expect extreme stability with months of uptime.
lostrune2
Older CPUs will too, just lower down on the priority list:
https://newsroom.intel.com/news-releases/security-first-pledge/