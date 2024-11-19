 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Microsoft AI
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella introduces the Azure Boost DPU at the company's Ignite conference Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
tech

Microsoft pitches AI 'agents' that can perform tasks on their own at Ignite 2024

2 Comments
CHICAGO

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told customers at a conference in Chicago on Tuesday that the company is teaching a new set of artificial intelligence tools how to "act on our behalf across our work and life.”

AI developers are increasingly pitching the next wave of generative AI chatbots as AI “agents” that can do more useful things on people's behalf. But the cost of building and running AI tools is so high that more investors are questioning whether the technology’s promise is overblown.

Microsoft said last month that it's preparing for a world where “every organization will have a constellation of agents — ranging from simple prompt-and-response to fully autonomous.”

Microsoft elaborated in a blog post Tuesday that such autonomous agents "can operate around the clock to review and approve customer returns or go over shipping invoices to help businesses avoid costly supply-chain errors.”

Microsoft's annual Ignite conference caters to its big business customers. The pivot toward so-called “agentic AI” comes as some users are seeing limits to the large language models behind chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Microsoft's own Copilot. Those systems work by predicting the most plausible next word in a sentence and are good at certain writing-based work tasks.

But tech companies have been working to build AI tools that are better at longer-range planning and reasoning so they can access the web or control computers and perform tasks on their own on a user's behalf.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has criticized Microsoft's pivot. Salesforce also has its “Agentforce” service that uses AI in sales, marketing and other tasks.

“Microsoft rebranding Copilot as ‘agents’? That’s panic mode,” Benioff said in a social media post last month. He went on to claim that Microsoft's flagship AI assistant, called Copilot, is “a flop” that is inaccurate and spills corporate data.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Can these AI agents release a Windows update with proper testing and quality control, rather than just chucking it out the door and breaking more than they fix? That would be a major leap forward.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Basically just another Alexa or SIRI just from different company.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog