Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Microsoft is stepping up its efforts to fight climate change and has pledged to be "carbon negative" by 2030 Photo: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/File
tech

Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

1 Comment
By Drew Angerer
WASHINGTON

Microsoft said Thursday it would become "carbon negative" by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by the US tech giant to combat climate change.

The company said the move would by 2050 remove from the environment all the carbon emissions it has created since it was founded in 1975.

Microsoft, one of the world's most valuable companies, said in a blog post that it has been carbon neutral since 2012 but that "neutral is not enough to address the world's needs" to fight the effects of climate change.

Several tech companies, including Google and Apple, have committed to carbon neutrality and Amazon has said it would meet that goal by 2040.

The British-based utility Drax said last month it would become the first company in the world to be carbon negative, or removing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it creates, by 2030.

Microsoft said it would invest $1 billion in a new "climate innovation fund" for technology for carbon capture and removal.

The move comes amid growing concerns that climate change is accelerating, and data showing the past decade was the hottest on record.

"While the world will need to reach net zero, those of us who can afford to move faster and go further should do so," Microsoft said of its initiative.

"Reducing carbon is where the world needs to go, and we recognize that it's what our customers and employees are asking us to pursue. This is a bold bet -- a moonshot -- for Microsoft. And it will need to become a moonshot for the world."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

So all employees are going to stop exhaling?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

McDonald’s Japan’s Newest Dessert is Literally Called an Adult Cream Pie

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Japan Foodie Instagram Accounts To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Mount Wakakusa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shopping

Pokémon Center Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 Tips To Make Your 2020 New Year’s Health Resolution A Success

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 2, 2020

GaijinPot Blog