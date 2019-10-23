Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is displayed in New York. Microsoft Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
tech

Microsoft racks up more cloud customers

1 Comment
REDMOND, Wash.

Microsoft on Wednesday reported its latest solid quarterly report card to Wall Street, buoyed by another round of business customers signing up for its cloud computing services.

The company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $10.7 billion, up 21% from the same period last year.

The net income of $1.38 per share beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $33.1 billion in the July-September period, up 14% from last year and also beating forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.2 billion.

Microsoft shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $137.11, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months. It's been dueling with Apple this season as the most valuable company in the S&P 500.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been rewarded for his efforts in steadily lifting the company's earnings since taking over in 2014. His compensation was $42.9 million in the fiscal year that ended in June, a 66% raise over the previous year, according to a statement filed last week ahead of the company's annual shareholder meeting in December.

That included a $1 million base salary increase, which the board said it awarded because of "his significant contributions to Microsoft's success during his tenure as CEO" and a desire to encourage his "continued strong leadership."

The strongest sales growth has come from adding new corporate and government clients to Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform. Azure's quarterly revenue grew 59 percent from the same time last year, much of that powered by contracts worth at least $10 million each, the company said.

A less profitable part of Microsoft's business has been its consumer products, such as Xbox, which saw no revenue growth in the quarter, and Surface laptops, which declined 4%. The Surface team, though a small part of Microsoft's business, launched a new line of devices this fall and expects demand to pick up during the holiday season.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Another company benefiting from President Trump’s tax cuts and economy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Meanwhile Windows 10 is the world's first operating system to be developed by monkeys.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Inspiring Women

6 Modern Women Redefining What It Means to be Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Nightmare on Dotonbori: Top Halloween Spots in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

Useful Japanese Halloween Vocabulary

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Women of Tokyo International Film Festival 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Nikko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining