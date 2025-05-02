 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Microsoft said it was raising prices in response to unspecified 'market conditions' Image: AFP
tech

Microsoft raises Xbox prices globally, following Sony

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Microsoft announced Thursday that it will increase Xbox console prices worldwide, citing "market conditions" just days after Sony made a similar move with its PlayStation 5.

The tech giant also plans to raise prices for some new games developed by its video game subsidiaries.

"We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development," the company said on its website.

While not explicitly mentioned by Microsoft, U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Washington's trading partners have cast a shadow over the gaming industry.

Xbox consoles are primarily manufactured in China, which faces 145 percent U.S. tariffs on numerous products under the Trump administration.

In the United States, the entry-level Xbox Series S will jump from $299.99 to $379.99, a 27-percent increase.

The premium Series X Galaxy Black model will now retail for $729.99, up from $599.99 previously -- a 22 percent hike.

Additionally, certain new games from Microsoft-owned studios will be priced at $79.99, up 14 percent from the current $69.99.

In Europe, the Series S will rise from 299.99 euros to 349.99 euros, a 17-percent increase.

The Series S and X launched in late 2020 and have sold approximately 30 million units, according to industry analysts' estimates.

In mid-April, Sony announced price increases for several PlayStation 5 models in select markets, including Europe but notably excluding the United States.

PS5 consoles are also primarily assembled in China.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog