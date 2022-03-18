Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mitsubishi Motors opens new paint factory in Thailand

TOKYO

Mitsubishi Motors Corp has opened a new paint factory with 12 billion yen investment at Mitsubishi Motors Thailand Co Ltd to replace the existing paint facilities.

The new paint factory is one of the largest automobile paint factories in Thailand, which has realized improved production efficiency and reduction of environmental load by automated major painting processes and advanced technology.

Mitsubishi said the advanced and environmentally friendly technology enables it to reduce volatile organic compound emissions by 50 percent compared to the past. Further, the wastewater treatment plant allows for water recycling and reduces water discharge by 50 percent. Mitsubishi Motors Thailand has also invested in solar panels that can reduce CO2 emissions by more than 1,700 tons per year.

"At Mitsubishi Motors, we have strong desire to enhance the manufacturing efficiency and quality, as well as to transform our business towards a sustainable future," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "We established Environmental Plan Package which identified our direction to reduce 40 percent of CO2 emissions from our new cars and business activities by 2030. Certainly, the business operation in Thailand has played an important role to achieve our global goal."

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

© JCN Newswire

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

