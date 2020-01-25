Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mitsui, PTT to form robotics, AI venture in Thailand

BANGKOK

Major Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co has teamed up with Thai state-backed oil firm PTT Public Co to launch a joint venture for artificial intelligence and robotics technologies in line with the Thai government's initiative to promote an innovation-based economy.

Mitsui's Thai arm, Mitsui & Co (Thailand), and PTT will establish an equally owned joint venture by February, according to Mitsui. The trading house declined to disclose details such as the name, capital or location of the new entity.

The joint venture will initially focus on developing a system integrator capability to help local Thai firms adopt artificial intelligence and robotics technologies in the industrial sector, said a PTT statement.

The "cooperation will be a mechanism that drive our country's economy by encouraging the industrial sector to use robotics and artificial intelligence in response to the government's Thailand 4.0 policy," Wittawat Svasti-xuto, chief technology and engineering officer at PTT, said in the statement.

"Therefore, the expansion of production will occur, leading to a growing robotics industry and widespread automation," Wittawat said.

The agreement is a milestone for PTT's new business investment strategy, addressing the changing era of digital transformation, he added.

The Thai government is calling for investment in the robotics and digital fields under its Thailand 4.0 drive to help develop innovation-based future industries.

