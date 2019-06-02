Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Miura invests in 'cold fusion' startup

By Kenji Kaneko and Sousuke Kudou
TOKYO

Miura Co Ltd has underwritten a capital increase (through third-party allocation) by Clean Planet Inc, which engages in the research and development of "new hydrogen energy."

Miura is a company that manufactures and sells boilers and boiler-related devices. The investment amount and investment ratio were not disclosed.

The new hydrogen energy is a reaction system that releases more energy than input heat quantity by making minute metal particles store hydrogen and applying stimulus to them under certain conditions. The amount of released heat (per one gram of hydrogen) is several digits larger, compared with normal combustion reaction (chemical reaction), according to many reports.

It is expected that some kind of nuclear transformation (transmutation) is occurring. And some researchers call it "condensed matter nuclear reaction" and "metal-hydrogen new thermal reaction." If the new hydrogen energy is commercialized in the future, it might become possible to efficiently produce CO2-free electricity with hydrogen (light hydrogen) produced by water electrolysis using surplus solar and wind electricity as fuel.

Clean Planet is a venture firm founded in 2012. By using the "Condensed Matter Nuclear Reaction Research Division" of the Research Center for Electron Photon Science (ELPH) of Tohoku University, which the company established in cooperation with Tohoku University in 2015, as a base, it is engaged in the development of the new hydrogen energy. Also, Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd invested in the company in January.

