Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Mizuho Financial to tie up with Google to ramp up digitalization

1 Comment
TOKYO

Mizuho Financial Group Inc will tie up with Google LLC to utilize the American tech giant's know-how to analyze clients' transaction data to improve the quality of customer service, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Mizuho also hopes to boost digitalization through personnel exchanges with Google, as the Japanese group has lagged in the field because of the need to deal with repeated system failures experienced at its key banking unit, the source said.

Through the cooperation deal, expected to be announced soon, Mizuho plans to send its employees to Google to gain practical knowledge from the major tech firm, the source said.

Mizuho is also planning to use Google's technology to analyze customers' transaction data to offer them financial services that best suit their needs.

Mizuho Bank, one of Japan's megabanks, has experienced a series of system glitches since February last year, forcing the parent to focus its resources on stabilizing the bank's system and taking preventative measures.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Mizuho Financial Group Inc will tie up with Google LLC to utilize the American tech giant's know-how to analyze clients' transaction data to improve the quality of customer service, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Mizuho: We've given up trying to handle this digitalization and online thing. Customers and shareholders are fed up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog