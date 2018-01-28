Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mori Building, teamLab to launch full-scale digital art museum

TOKYO

Mori Building, a leading urban developer in Tokyo, and the art collective teamLab on Monday announced that they will jointly open “MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM teamLab Borderless,” a full-scale digital art museum in the Palette Town complex of Odaiba, Tokyo in the summer.

The all-new museum concept is a collaborative initiative between Mori Building and teamLab, an interdisciplinary creative group that utilizes the digital technologies to express art. The museum, teamLab’s first permanent exhibition and flagship facility in Tokyo, will boast a massive 10,000 square meters of labyrinthine floor space.

The word “Borderless” expresses the museum’s aim to tear down the borders between “one art and another,” “art and visitors” and “oneself and others” by allowing visitors to melt into the art and become part of it. Mori Building and teamLab said they hope that their groundbreaking museum will inspire people to create enlightened new values and innovative new social frameworks.

Mori Building actively works to integrate art in cities, including by staging important cultural activities. In the view of the company, cities vitally need culture and art to expand their magnetic power to attract creative people and enterprises from throughout the world. teamLab aims to explore a new relationship between humans and the world through art.

The collective’s collaborative practice seeks to liberate art from physical constrictions and transcend boundaries in contemporary society, where the border between technologies and creativity is coming fuzzy.

