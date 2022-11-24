Musk says he is granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts

New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting "amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
The billionaire's announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” The yes vote was 72%.
“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”
Musk used the same Latin phrase after posting a similar poll last last weekend before reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump, which Twitter had banned for encouraging the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Trump has said he won’t return to Twitter but has not deleted his account.
Such online polls are anything but scientific and can easily be influenced by bots.
In the month since Musk took over Twitter, groups that monitor the platform for racist, anti-Semitic and other toxic speech say it’s been on the rise on the world’s de facto public square. That has included a surge in racist abuse of World Cup soccer players that Twitter is allegedly failing to act on.
The uptick in harmful content is in large part due to the disorder following Musk’s decision to lay off half the company’s 7,500-person workforce, fire top executives, and then institute a series of ultimatums that prompted hundreds more to quit. Also let go were an untold number of contractors responsible for content moderation. Among those resigning over a lack of faith in Musk’s willingness to keep Twitter from devolving into a chaos of uncontrolled speech were Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth.
Major advertisers have also abandoned the platform.
On Oct. 28, the day after he took control, Musk tweeted that no suspended accounts would be reinstated until Twitter formed a “content moderation council” with diverse viewpoints that would consider the cases.
On Tuesday, he said he was reneging on that promise because he’d agreed to at the insistence of “a large coalition of political-social activists groups” who later ”broke the deal” by urging that advertisers at least temporarily stop giving Twitter their business.
A day earlier, Twitter reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies.
Musk, meanwhile, has been getting increasingly chummy on Twitter with right-wing figures. Before this month's U.S. midterm elections he urged "independent-minded" people to vote Republican.
Peter Neil
James Madison would probably be aghast that bald-faced lies are considered protected speech.
wallace
Confusing actions from Musk on many aspects of Twitter. He fired content moderators.
dagon
Musk has been quoted as saying that Iain Banks socialist SF series The Culture is an inspiration for him but his recent actions and pronouncements seem closer to The Warhammer 40K universe Empire of Man. To mix SF metaphors.
These votes have nothing to do with god or the people, more like bots and Musk's whims.
There is a danger with the gullible, but let MTG and the other alt-right figures have their free speech and quotes highlighted and under scrutiny for all to see.
Mark
At this point many knew that Mr. Musk taking over Twitter means outrages things are about to happen and this is one of them. So all the hard work of security experts and social media safety analysts is about to get flushed down Mr. Musk Toilet as he put it, and then in few months he will reverse course.
Bob Fosse
What about mike lindell? The ‘truth’ must be heard! He has all the evidence, it’s just that Frank wasn’t the right platform to reveal it. But from now he’s going to blow the lid off the whole thing, just you wait!
Aly Rustom
Oh hell. Is he going to reinstate Trump's account?