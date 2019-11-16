Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prototypes of the Orion Crew Survival Suit that will be worn on the journey and the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) for the lunar surface were unveiled at NASA's Washington headquarters on Tuesday Photo: AFP
tech

NASA unveils flexible, one-size-fits-all space suits

0 Comments
By Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
WASHINGTON

Bye bye to bunny hops: when U.S. astronauts next touch down on the moon, expect them to walk almost as they do on Earth, thanks to a new generation of spacesuits offering key advantages over those of the Apollo-era.

Prototypes of the Orion Crew Survival Suit that will be worn on the journey and the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) for the lunar surface were unveiled at NASA's Washington headquarters Tuesday ahead of the agency's planned return to the moon by 2024.

Standing in front of a giant U.S. flag, spacesuit engineer Kristine Davis wore a pressurized red, blue and white xEMU suit, showing off a vastly improved range of motion thanks to bearings systems on the waist, arms, and legs.

They are also extendable and therefore one-size-fits-all, meaning there won't be a repeat of an embarrassing flub in March that caused the first all-female spacewalk to be aborted when a second medium-sized suit wasn't available.

"If we remember the Apollo generation, we remember Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, they bunny hopped on the surface of the moon," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine told a hall filled with students and interns at the space agency. "Now we're going to be able to walk on the surface of the moon, which is very different from the suits of the past."

Another key innovation is the xEMU's unlimited capacity to absorb carbon dioxide, a byproduct of respiration that is also poisonous in high quantities.

It achieves this through a system that both absorbs and then removes the gas into the vacuum of space, unlike current systems that merely absorb it until its reaches a saturation point.

The crew survival suit, meanwhile, is designed to provide full life support for up to six days -- a scenario that could be required, for example, if a meteorite punches a hole in the spacecraft's hull.

Under the Artemis mission, NASA plans to land on the moon's south pole in order to exploit its water ice, discovered in 2009, both for life support purposes and to split into hydrogen and oxygen for use as rocket propellant.

The agency views its return to the moon as a proving ground for an onward mission to Mars in the 2030s.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Theme Parks

Nagashima Spa Land

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Halloween Events For 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways You Can Benefit From Having a Financial Planner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nightlife

Kawasaki Halloween Parade

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Parks & Gardens

Hitachi Seaside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Common Japanese Phrases To Help You Study JLPT N2 and N3 Grammar

GaijinPot Blog