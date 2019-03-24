NEC's VR system enables user to smell products at online store

NEC Corp has developed a VR (virtual-reality) system that enables users to experience scents. The company said it expects that the system will be used for online shopping using virtual stores.

Users who visit a virtual store by using the VR system can not only see products such as apples but also smell their scents by approaching them. NEC aims to enhance the reality of virtual shopping by stimulating not only users' visual sense but also their olfactory sense.

Usage examples of the VR system for virtual shopping Photo: NEC

The new system uses a technology developed by Vaqso Inc, the U.S.-based venture firm that deals with VR-related devices emitting scent.

NEC expects that many compact, light-weight VR devices will be sold and the popularity of VR shopping will grow when the use of 5G (fifth-generation mobile communication system) spreads.

